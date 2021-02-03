The stand of China Fortune Land Development at an expo in Shanghai in March 2019. Photo: Imaginechina via AFP
China Fortune Land’s US$813 million of missed debt payments sparks fears of further defaults under Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ for property developers
- The Beijing-based developer appears to have fallen foul of tough new limits on borrowing designed to curb debt in mainland China’s property sector
- China Fortune Land, which was downgraded by Fitch on Wednesday, said it is actively raising money and has set-up a creditors’ committee
Topic | China property
