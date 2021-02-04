Workers checking battery packs at a lithium battery factory in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province on November 29, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Australian mining magnate is funding ‘green’ lithium to help Europe’s battery makers catch China’s EV boom
- Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting will become a cornerstone investor in Vulcan Energy Resource’s share sale to fund a lithium project in Germany
- The Offenburg project claims it can extract lithium without emitting carbon dioxide by using a geothermal power plant
