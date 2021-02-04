The Chinese short-video app operator is expected to fetch more than HK$300 per share, according to pre-trading gray market prices. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou seen rallying 170 per cent in Hong Kong IPO windfall that Ant Group failed to deliver for retail investors
- Stock was recently indicated at HK$310.60 to HK$322 in gray market, according to data published by two local brokerages
- Chinese short-video app operator is the city’s hottest IPO ever by the 1,204 times subscription ratio in local retail offering
Topic | IPO
