Xiabuxiabu is renovating outlets on the mainland to appeal to a young clientele. Photo: Handout Xiabuxiabu is renovating outlets on the mainland to appeal to a young clientele. Photo: Handout
Hotpot chain Xiabuxiabu plans to transform into a fresh food delivery platform in case of virus surge during Lunar New Year

  • Hong Kong-listed Xiabuxiabu hotpot chain plans to convert its over 1,000 mainland outlets into a grocery delivery service in case of further outbreaks
  • The company also plans to opens 100 new outlets this year, including its first overseas branches in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia

Pearl Liu
Updated: 1:00pm, 7 Feb, 2021

