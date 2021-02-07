Xiabuxiabu is renovating outlets on the mainland to appeal to a young clientele. Photo: Handout
Hotpot chain Xiabuxiabu plans to transform into a fresh food delivery platform in case of virus surge during Lunar New Year
- Hong Kong-listed Xiabuxiabu hotpot chain plans to convert its over 1,000 mainland outlets into a grocery delivery service in case of further outbreaks
- The company also plans to opens 100 new outlets this year, including its first overseas branches in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia
