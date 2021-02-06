According to the CSRC, the Shenzhen exchange’s combined new main board will complement the start-up ChiNext board. Photo: Roy Issa
China Securities Regulatory Commission approves merger of Shenzhen exchange’s main board, SME board
- The move is aimed at simplifying the structure of trading at the bourse, regulator says
- Shenzhen main board’s listing and trading rules will remain unchanged after the merger
Topic | Shenzhen Stock Index
