According to the CSRC, the Shenzhen exchange’s combined new main board will complement the start-up ChiNext board. Photo: Roy Issa According to the CSRC, the Shenzhen exchange’s combined new main board will complement the start-up ChiNext board. Photo: Roy Issa
According to the CSRC, the Shenzhen exchange’s combined new main board will complement the start-up ChiNext board. Photo: Roy Issa
Business /  Companies

China Securities Regulatory Commission approves merger of Shenzhen exchange’s main board, SME board

  • The move is aimed at simplifying the structure of trading at the bourse, regulator says
  • Shenzhen main board’s listing and trading rules will remain unchanged after the merger

Topic |   Shenzhen Stock Index
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
According to the CSRC, the Shenzhen exchange’s combined new main board will complement the start-up ChiNext board. Photo: Roy Issa According to the CSRC, the Shenzhen exchange’s combined new main board will complement the start-up ChiNext board. Photo: Roy Issa
According to the CSRC, the Shenzhen exchange’s combined new main board will complement the start-up ChiNext board. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE