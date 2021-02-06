Buyers lining up for Skypoint Royale in the sales off at The Mira Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui on February 6, 2021. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s developers score a hat trick with city’s biggest home sales weekend this year, as stock market boom lifts sentiments
- MTR and Nan Fung sold 140 of the 179 flats of LP10 at Lohas Park as of 3:30pm, agents said
- Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) and Empire Group Holdings sold 200 of the 281 flats of Skypoint Royale at Tuen Mun in the New Territories as of 4:00pm, with 14 buyers bidding for every available unit
Topic | Weekend Property
