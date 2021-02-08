The pandemic has dealt a savage blow to Hong Kong’s economy. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s millionaires feel the pinch from pandemic, social unrest, while mainland Chinese peers go from strength to strength, Hurun Report shows
- Hong Kong was the only city in the top 10 in China to see a drop in the number of US dollar millionaires in 2019, as the city was ravaged by protests
- The gloomy picture is unlikely to change anytime soon as the pandemic deals a further crippling blow to the city’s economy, say analysts
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
The pandemic has dealt a savage blow to Hong Kong’s economy. Photo: AFP