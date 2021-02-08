Over the past few months, local media have reported several complaints regarding the quality of the Shanghai-made Model 3 cars. Photo: Reuters
Tesla executives grilled by Chinese authorities over the quality of its Shanghai-made Model 3 electric cars
- Five Chinese departments, including the State Administration for Market Regulation, ask the carmaker to comply strictly with mainland laws and rules
- Rap on the knuckles comes after carmaker apologises to China’s State Grid for blaming the state-owned utility for damage caused to a Model 3
Topic | Electric cars
Over the past few months, local media have reported several complaints regarding the quality of the Shanghai-made Model 3 cars. Photo: Reuters