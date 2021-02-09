Musk has often tweeted about cryptocurrency-related topics and this month called bitcoin ‘a good thing’ in an interview. photo: TNS
In bet on bitcoin, Tesla invests US$1.5 billion in cryptocurrency, signals intent to begin accepting it as form of payment
- Carmaker says in a filing that it made the bet on bitcoin after updating its investment policy last month to allow it to buy digital assets
- Bitcoin rises by as much as 16 per cent to an all-time high of US$44,795 before trading at around US$43,183 in New York
Topic | Tesla
Musk has often tweeted about cryptocurrency-related topics and this month called bitcoin ‘a good thing’ in an interview. photo: TNS