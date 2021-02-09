Tencent reported a net profit of 38.5 billion yuan for the three months through September 30 last year, ahead of a consensus among analysts tracked by Refinitiv. Photo: AFP
Tencent delivers early hongbao, awards 100 shares to some employees for efforts during Covid-19 pandemic
- The 100 shares are worth HK$73,650 (US$9,500) based on Monday’s closing price
- The company’s value rose to HK$7.35 trillion on January 25 from a low of HK$3.2 trillion on March 18 last year
