SF Holding operates SF Express in mainland China and Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Chinese courier firm SF Holding to acquire 51.8 per cent stake in Robert Kuok’s Kerry Logistics for US$2.3 billion
- Kerry Logistics stake will help Shenzhen-based SF ‘further strengthen the company’s international business layout’
- The deal will reduce the shareholding of Robert Kuok’s Kerry Group, Kerry Logistics’ largest shareholder from 63.35 per cent to about 32 per cent
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
