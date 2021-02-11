The tide on gender stereotypes is turning in Hong Kong, the latest Redefining Hong Kong series event is told. Photo: Sun Yeung The tide on gender stereotypes is turning in Hong Kong, the latest Redefining Hong Kong series event is told. Photo: Sun Yeung
The tide on gender stereotypes is turning in Hong Kong, the latest Redefining Hong Kong series event is told. Photo: Sun Yeung
Start-ups
Business /  Companies

Women CEOs, founders must find the right investors to overcome challenges of fundraising, panel hears

  • Fundraising difficult for both male and female entrepreneurs, says Karena Belin, co-founder of WHub
  • Targeting the right investors is important, so do not waste your time: Lynk CEO Peggy Choi

Topic |   Start-ups
Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 3:00pm, 11 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The tide on gender stereotypes is turning in Hong Kong, the latest Redefining Hong Kong series event is told. Photo: Sun Yeung The tide on gender stereotypes is turning in Hong Kong, the latest Redefining Hong Kong series event is told. Photo: Sun Yeung
The tide on gender stereotypes is turning in Hong Kong, the latest Redefining Hong Kong series event is told. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE