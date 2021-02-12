Standard Chartered is giving up eight floors at its Hong Kong headquarters as it implements a flexible working arrangement for employees. Photo: Bloomberg Standard Chartered is giving up eight floors at its Hong Kong headquarters as it implements a flexible working arrangement for employees. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered is giving up eight floors at its Hong Kong headquarters as it implements a flexible working arrangement for employees. Photo: Bloomberg
Office rental
Business /  Companies

Standard Chartered staff start using IWG’s shared-office space as it implements flexi-working in Hong Kong

  • ‘The IWG arrangement is an alternative to home and office. It’s an option we’re giving employees,’ Standard Chartered spokesman says
  • Standard Chartered’s deal with IWG gives bank’s 85,000 employees globally access to co-working operator’s 3,500 offices

Topic |   Office rental
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 10:39pm, 12 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Standard Chartered is giving up eight floors at its Hong Kong headquarters as it implements a flexible working arrangement for employees. Photo: Bloomberg Standard Chartered is giving up eight floors at its Hong Kong headquarters as it implements a flexible working arrangement for employees. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered is giving up eight floors at its Hong Kong headquarters as it implements a flexible working arrangement for employees. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE