Serai, an HSBC unit, has launched a solution to help buyers and suppliers prove the origin of cotton and other materials amid intensified scrutiny by the US. Photo: Xinhua
How HSBC’s digital platform is helping the apparel sector to trace the origin of cotton amid Xinjiang scrutiny

  • Serai, HSBC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, adds greater visibility and transparency to entire supply chain of the apparel industry, CEO Vivek Ramachandran says
  • Launched in 2019, Serai currently has 3,500 companies on the platform

Peggy Sito
Updated: 12:20pm, 15 Feb, 2021

