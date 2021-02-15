In this photo illustration, a woman shows different visual representations of cryptocurrencies, Ripple, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum on February 01, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo: Getty Images
Bitcoin’s epic bull run is winning more attention from Wall Street bankers, even as regulators and policymakers remain sceptical
- The digital asset has kept making inroads into traditional finance, with the latest being news that an investment unit of Morgan Stanley is considering whether to bet on bitcoin
- On Thursday, BNY Mellon said it’s formed a new team that’s developing a custody and administration platform for traditional and digital assets
Topic | Bitcoin
In this photo illustration, a woman shows different visual representations of cryptocurrencies, Ripple, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum on February 01, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo: Getty Images