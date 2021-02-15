HAVAL SUVs at a GWM assembly plant in Baoding, in China’s northern Hebei province. The company sells cars in more than 60 markets worldwide. Photo: AP
China’s Great Wall Motor makes concerted push in Thailand for its EVs amid expected surge in demand
- The Baoding, Hebei province-based carmaker plans to launch nine models in three years in Thailand
- Company views country as a potential market and as a base for its expansion into the Asean region
