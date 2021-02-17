Aerial view of Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of the area’s main shopping zones. Photo: May Tse
Chinese tech stocks: companies listed in Hong Kong rush for Tsim Sha Tsui offices lured by cheap rent, railway links
- The forecast comes after Tencent, which has been listed on the local bourse for some years, leased a 10,000 square-foot office space in The Gateway
- A slew of short-video apps such as Bilibili, Duoyin, and iQiyi are reportedly eyeing flotations on the city’s stock exchange
Topic | Hong Kong property
Aerial view of Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of the area’s main shopping zones. Photo: May Tse