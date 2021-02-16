A JD.com distribution centre in Beijing. Logistics and other services have steadily accounted for a larger portion of JD.com’s revenue. Photo: AFP A JD.com distribution centre in Beijing. Logistics and other services have steadily accounted for a larger portion of JD.com’s revenue. Photo: AFP
A JD.com distribution centre in Beijing. Logistics and other services have steadily accounted for a larger portion of JD.com’s revenue. Photo: AFP
JD.com
Business /  Companies

JD.com’s logistics unit set to sell shares through Hong Kong IPO

  • JD Logistics’ application comes more than two months after JD Health raised US$3.5 billion in its maiden share offering in Hong Kong in December
  • JD.com will continue to indirectly hold more than 50 per cent of the stock in JD Logistics

Topic |   JD.com
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 11:16pm, 16 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A JD.com distribution centre in Beijing. Logistics and other services have steadily accounted for a larger portion of JD.com’s revenue. Photo: AFP A JD.com distribution centre in Beijing. Logistics and other services have steadily accounted for a larger portion of JD.com’s revenue. Photo: AFP
A JD.com distribution centre in Beijing. Logistics and other services have steadily accounted for a larger portion of JD.com’s revenue. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE