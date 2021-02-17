Warren Buffet, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks during the virtual Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting seen on a laptop computer in Arlington, Virginia, on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Warren Buffet’s Berkshire trims stake in Apple, quietly builds positions in Chevron, Verizon and Marsh & McLennan
- Berkshire Hathaway bought stock in Verizon Communications, insurance broker Marsh & McLennan and Chevron
- Berkshire trimmed its stake in Apple to about US$120 billion at the end of 2020
Topic | Warren Buffett
