SP Group has 276 EV charging points installed across Singapore and plans to ramp up installation when EV adoption picks up in the city state. Photo: Handout SP Group has 276 EV charging points installed across Singapore and plans to ramp up installation when EV adoption picks up in the city state. Photo: Handout
SP Group has 276 EV charging points installed across Singapore and plans to ramp up installation when EV adoption picks up in the city state. Photo: Handout
Electric cars
Business /  Companies

Singapore’s electric car charging providers put expansion plans in place amid push from the government

  • Electric car charging providers get boost from government’s plan to provide 60,000 charging points by 2030, more than double the target of 28,000 set last year
  • Fully electric and plug-ins are likely to account for one-third of the overall cars by 2030, according to a projection by transport minister Ong Ye Kung

Topic |   Electric cars
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 6:23pm, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
SP Group has 276 EV charging points installed across Singapore and plans to ramp up installation when EV adoption picks up in the city state. Photo: Handout SP Group has 276 EV charging points installed across Singapore and plans to ramp up installation when EV adoption picks up in the city state. Photo: Handout
SP Group has 276 EV charging points installed across Singapore and plans to ramp up installation when EV adoption picks up in the city state. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE