SP Group has 276 EV charging points installed across Singapore and plans to ramp up installation when EV adoption picks up in the city state. Photo: Handout
Singapore’s electric car charging providers put expansion plans in place amid push from the government
- Electric car charging providers get boost from government’s plan to provide 60,000 charging points by 2030, more than double the target of 28,000 set last year
- Fully electric and plug-ins are likely to account for one-third of the overall cars by 2030, according to a projection by transport minister Ong Ye Kung
Topic | Electric cars
