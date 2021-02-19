Tesla’s China-made Model 3 vehicles bound for export to Europe at Waigaoqiao port in Shanghai on October 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla’s quality ranking slips in Consumer Reports’ annual survey, outdone by vehicle models of Mazda and Porsche
- Tesla dropped five spots from last year’s report to No. 16, the middle of the pack, while Mazda climbed three notches to knock Porsche from the top spot
- The closely watched annual assessment is based on road tests, reliability data, owner satisfaction surveys and safety performance
Topic | Autos
Tesla’s China-made Model 3 vehicles bound for export to Europe at Waigaoqiao port in Shanghai on October 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua