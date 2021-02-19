Xia Yiping, co-founder of Mobike, giving a speech about bike-sharing at the Mobike Thailand Strategic Cooperation Conference in Bangkok on August 30, 2017. Photo: Xinhua Xia Yiping, co-founder of Mobike, giving a speech about bike-sharing at the Mobike Thailand Strategic Cooperation Conference in Bangkok on August 30, 2017. Photo: Xinhua
China electric cars: Baidu and Geely hire Mobike’s co-founder as chief executive of EV venture

  • Xia Yiping, co-founder and former chief technology officer of Mobike, has been tapped to head a new venture between Baidu and Geely
  • Baidu is setting up a company with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to leverage its intelligent driving capabilities and Geely’s car manufacturing expertise

Che PanZhang Shidong
Che Pan in Beijing and Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:30pm, 19 Feb, 2021

