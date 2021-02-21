Zhaoqing is one of the most picturesque cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock Zhaoqing is one of the most picturesque cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
Zhaoqing is one of the most picturesque cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong-owned hotels, restaurants in Greater Bay Area city of Zhaoqing enjoy bullish start to Year of the Ox

  • Hong Kong entrepreneurs said their businesses in Zhaoqing were buoyed after authorities asked workers to stay put instead of travelling to their hometowns during the Lunar New Year
  • Businesses in Zhaoqing were boosted after the local government handed out 300 yuan to each resident staying back in the city for the holiday

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:25am, 21 Feb, 2021

