Was HKEX’s move to name JPMorgan banker Aguzin as CEO meant to pressure SFC into accepting its decision?

  • The HKEX board decided to promptly announce the CEO appointment after market close after discovering a news leak, according to a source
  • During Charles Li’s appointment as CEO in 2009, the board secured the watchdog’s approval before making the announcement

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:30am, 22 Feb, 2021

A bronze sculpture of a bull outside the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Winson Wong
