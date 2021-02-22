Hong Kong’s travel firms have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong, Singapore travel agencies adopt asset-light model, tie up with logistics providers to survive pandemic
- Agencies are adapting different strategies to ensure they can keep doing the same amount of work with fewer resources while waiting for business to pick up
- Travel intermediaries saw a 46 per cent fall in global sales in 2020 compared to an annual growth rate of 5 per cent in the prior five-year period: Euromonitor
Topic | Tourism
