The headquarters of CLP Group, Hong Kong’s largest electric company. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong power utility CLP chips in to state-backed Greater Bay Area energy fund to gain access to low-carbon technology and projects

  • The larger of Hong Kong’s two electricity providers has put an undisclosed sum into a fund dedicated to backing energy innovation in the region
  • The move is designed to help CLP ‘access emerging technologies and investment opportunities’

Eric Ng
Updated: 8:30am, 23 Feb, 2021

