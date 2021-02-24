Wharf (Holdings) is holding a tender for the lease of a 10,804 square feet house, one of seven homes on 11 Plantation Road, The Peak. Photo: Handout
Wharf seeks tenants for HK$1 million-a-month house on The Peak after acquisition spree in Hong Kong’s wealthy enclave
- The 10,804 square feet house on 11 Plantation Road requires potential tenants to lodge a HK$1 million deposit
- The property could be rented out at about HK$99 per sq ft, based on the asking price for a 4,029-sq ft home on 46 Plantation Road listed on Spacious
Topic | Asia housing and property
Wharf (Holdings) is holding a tender for the lease of a 10,804 square feet house, one of seven homes on 11 Plantation Road, The Peak. Photo: Handout