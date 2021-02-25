Lunar New Year decoration for the Year of the Ox in Causeway Bay on February 5, 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Will the world’s third-largest equity market wither as Hong Kong’s trading cost rises 30 per cent from August 1?
- The increase in stamp duty means traders will pay HK$300 (US$38.7) more for every HK$1 million in transactions
- The stamp duty will rise to 0.13 per cent on every trade, effective August 1
Topic | Hong Kong stamp duty
