Lunar New Year decoration for the Year of the Ox in Causeway Bay on February 5, 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Will the world’s third-largest equity market wither as Hong Kong’s trading cost rises 30 per cent from August 1?

  • The increase in stamp duty means traders will pay HK$300 (US$38.7) more for every HK$1 million in transactions
  • The stamp duty will rise to 0.13 per cent on every trade, effective August 1

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:57am, 25 Feb, 2021

