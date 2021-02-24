The automatic welding line of a manufacturing base of Geely Auto in Ningbo in eastern China's Zhejiang province on October 25, 2018. Photo: Xinhua The automatic welding line of a manufacturing base of Geely Auto in Ningbo in eastern China's Zhejiang province on October 25, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
The automatic welding line of a manufacturing base of Geely Auto in Ningbo in eastern China's Zhejiang province on October 25, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Geely and Volvo call off merger in favour of increased collaboration through maintaining separate corporate structures

  • The manufacturers will preserve their separate corporate structures while cooperating more closely on power trains, electrification and autonomous-driving technology, according to a joint statement
  • While they’ll no longer pursue a combination as announced in February of last year, new listings could be on the table

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:34pm, 24 Feb, 2021

