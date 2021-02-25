A view of Exchange Square in Central, where the Hong Kong stock exchange is based, on December 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang A view of Exchange Square in Central, where the Hong Kong stock exchange is based, on December 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
A view of Exchange Square in Central, where the Hong Kong stock exchange is based, on December 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Stock Connect
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong signals wider Connect scheme, counting on Chinese funds to get stock market’s mojo back after raising stamp duty

  • Stock Exchange will consult on how to let smaller, non-tech firms can have secondary listing
  • A-shares derivative and more connect schemes may be launched

Topic |   Stock Connect
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:06pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of Exchange Square in Central, where the Hong Kong stock exchange is based, on December 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang A view of Exchange Square in Central, where the Hong Kong stock exchange is based, on December 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
A view of Exchange Square in Central, where the Hong Kong stock exchange is based, on December 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE