A view of Exchange Square in Central, where the Hong Kong stock exchange is based, on December 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong signals wider Connect scheme, counting on Chinese funds to get stock market’s mojo back after raising stamp duty
- Stock Exchange will consult on how to let smaller, non-tech firms can have secondary listing
- A-shares derivative and more connect schemes may be launched
Topic | Stock Connect
