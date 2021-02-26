A electric monitor shows the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang A electric monitor shows the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Alibaba Health, Longfor and Haidilao to join blue chips on Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index

  • The addition of the three stocks to the index from March 15 will expand the number of constituents from 52 to 55, according to a statement from Hang Seng Indexes on Friday evening
  • The Hang Seng Index will add in three more stocks, potentially paving the way for a further expansion to 80, brokers say

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:37pm, 26 Feb, 2021

