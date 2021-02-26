Newsroom at Phoenix Television Corporation at the Tai Po Industrial Estateon March 28, 2011. Photo: SCMP Newsroom at Phoenix Television Corporation at the Tai Po Industrial Estateon March 28, 2011. Photo: SCMP
Newsroom at Phoenix Television Corporation at the Tai Po Industrial Estateon March 28, 2011. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong media
Business /  Companies

Phoenix Media names Shanghai’s former city spokesman as CEO, splitting founder Liu’s job to improve corporate governance

  • Liu Changle will remain as chairman and managing director of the company that operates one of the biggest Chinese-language broadcast networks, said Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings)
  • Xu Wei, the incoming chief executive, is a former journalist who worked at the Shanghai bureau of the Financial Times before becoming the spokesman for the city’s government

Topic |   Hong Kong media
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 9:01pm, 26 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Newsroom at Phoenix Television Corporation at the Tai Po Industrial Estateon March 28, 2011. Photo: SCMP Newsroom at Phoenix Television Corporation at the Tai Po Industrial Estateon March 28, 2011. Photo: SCMP
Newsroom at Phoenix Television Corporation at the Tai Po Industrial Estateon March 28, 2011. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE