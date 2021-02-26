Newsroom at Phoenix Television Corporation at the Tai Po Industrial Estateon March 28, 2011. Photo: SCMP
Phoenix Media names Shanghai’s former city spokesman as CEO, splitting founder Liu’s job to improve corporate governance
- Liu Changle will remain as chairman and managing director of the company that operates one of the biggest Chinese-language broadcast networks, said Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings)
- Xu Wei, the incoming chief executive, is a former journalist who worked at the Shanghai bureau of the Financial Times before becoming the spokesman for the city’s government
Topic | Hong Kong media
Newsroom at Phoenix Television Corporation at the Tai Po Industrial Estateon March 28, 2011. Photo: SCMP