A view of digital market boards at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney on 12 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
The world’s biggest bitcoin fund sinks to a record discount to underlying holdings as mania over cryptocurrency cools
- The US$31.6 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) plunged 22 per cent this week, outpacing a 17 per cent decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency
- That wiped out GBTC’s premium to the bitcoin it holds, with the price of GBTC closing 3.8 per cent below the value of its underlying holdings
Topic | Bitcoin
