Hong Kong expands benchmark stock index, prepares money managers for major revamp with US$68 billion at stake

  • Alibaba Health Information, Longfor and Haidilao to join Hang Seng Index on March 15, may rally at least 2 per cent based on precedents
  • Index compiler to disclose results of public consultation on benchmark revamp that could impact US$68 billion tracking family of Hang Seng indices

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 1 Mar, 2021

