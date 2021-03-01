Hang Seng Indexes Company will add three new benchmark members from March 15, while another round of index reconstruction may be in store. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong expands benchmark stock index, prepares money managers for major revamp with US$68 billion at stake
- Alibaba Health Information, Longfor and Haidilao to join Hang Seng Index on March 15, may rally at least 2 per cent based on precedents
- Index compiler to disclose results of public consultation on benchmark revamp that could impact US$68 billion tracking family of Hang Seng indices
