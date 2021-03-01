A worker transfers items in preparation for the “Singles‘ Day” shopping festival at a storage facility of Suning in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on October 24, 2018. Photo: AFP
Suning.com sells 23 per cent stake to Shenzhen International and Shenzhen Kunpeng
- Suning.com shares rise in Shenzhen after the proposed deal was announced
- Shenzhen International, a logistic and infrastructure facilities operator, said the acquisition would allow more logistic collaboration with Suning.com
Topic | Retailing
A worker transfers items in preparation for the “Singles‘ Day” shopping festival at a storage facility of Suning in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on October 24, 2018. Photo: AFP