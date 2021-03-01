A worker transfers items in preparation for the “Singles‘ Day” shopping festival at a storage facility of Suning in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on October 24, 2018. Photo: AFP A worker transfers items in preparation for the “Singles‘ Day” shopping festival at a storage facility of Suning in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on October 24, 2018. Photo: AFP
Retailing
Business /  Companies

Suning.com sells 23 per cent stake to Shenzhen International and Shenzhen Kunpeng

  • Suning.com shares rise in Shenzhen after the proposed deal was announced
  • Shenzhen International, a logistic and infrastructure facilities operator, said the acquisition would allow more logistic collaboration with Suning.com

Sandy Li
Updated: 11:30am, 1 Mar, 2021

