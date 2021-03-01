Taxis and traffic in a Beijing main street. China is the world’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, generating more than the US and Europe combined. Photo: Getty Images
China’s carbon neutral goal: online trading of emission allowances to start by June in road to 2060 targets
- Government to ensure the inauguration of online trading before the end of June, minister of ecology and environment Huang Runqiu says
- China last month approved a futures exchange in Guangzhou, which will focus on climate-related derivative products
