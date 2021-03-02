View of HKEX at Exchange Square, Central in April 2020. The SFC is keen to clean up the market to attract new listings on the local exchange. Photo: Nora Tam View of HKEX at Exchange Square, Central in April 2020. The SFC is keen to clean up the market to attract new listings on the local exchange. Photo: Nora Tam
View of HKEX at Exchange Square, Central in April 2020. The SFC is keen to clean up the market to attract new listings on the local exchange. Photo: Nora Tam
SFC
Hong Kong has Goldman Sachs to thank for record fines in 2020 for misconduct as regulator tightens scrutiny of market practices

  • The SFC collected more than twice the amount in 2019, and 32 per cent more than the combined sum from preceding five years
  • Goldman Sachs was docked HK$2.71 billion in October for lapses associated with its role in the misappropriation of funds at Malaysian sovereign fund

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:30am, 2 Mar, 2021

