A Haidilao hotpot restaurant in Beijing, when it was closed in February 2020, on safety concerns following the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters A Haidilao hotpot restaurant in Beijing, when it was closed in February 2020, on safety concerns following the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
A Haidilao hotpot restaurant in Beijing, when it was closed in February 2020, on safety concerns following the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
HKEX
Business /  Companies

Hotpot chain Haidilao, controlled by Singapore’s richest couple, sees turnaround as China’s economy rebounds

  • Haidilao shares swing between gains and losses on ‘profit warning’, having already risen 15 per cent in 2021
  • Stock surged 8.2 per cent on Monday on news it will become a Hang Seng Index constituent from March 15

Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 1:07pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Haidilao hotpot restaurant in Beijing, when it was closed in February 2020, on safety concerns following the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters A Haidilao hotpot restaurant in Beijing, when it was closed in February 2020, on safety concerns following the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
A Haidilao hotpot restaurant in Beijing, when it was closed in February 2020, on safety concerns following the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE