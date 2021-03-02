A Haidilao hotpot restaurant in Beijing, when it was closed in February 2020, on safety concerns following the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Hotpot chain Haidilao, controlled by Singapore’s richest couple, sees turnaround as China’s economy rebounds
- Haidilao shares swing between gains and losses on ‘profit warning’, having already risen 15 per cent in 2021
- Stock surged 8.2 per cent on Monday on news it will become a Hang Seng Index constituent from March 15
