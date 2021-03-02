An ES8 electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the NIO’s dealership in Shanghai, China, on March 1, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg An ES8 electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the NIO’s dealership in Shanghai, China, on March 1, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric cars
NIO, China’s bellwether electric-vehicle start-up sees sales slump as Tesla’s cut-price Model Y steals its thunder

  • The Shanghai-based electric carmaker delivered 5,578 units in February, 22.8 per cent down from sales of 7,225 a month prior
  • Tesla slashed the price of its Model Y sport-utility vehicle (SUV) by 30 per cent at the start of the year, a move that has generated more demand

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 3:07pm, 2 Mar, 2021

