Xpeng’s new factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing touts 100 per cent automation for installation of car bodies at its welding workshops, with over 200 robotic arms. Photo: SCMP
exclusive | Tesla’s Chinese rival Xpeng fits P7 electric saloon cars with fast-charging, short-range batteries to pass cost savings to customers
- A fast-charging lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack will be available as an option on the P7 model starting in May, two sources said
- The LFP batteries, which can go as far as 480km (298 miles) on a single charge, will cost about 20,000 yuan (US$3,000) less
Topic | Xpeng
