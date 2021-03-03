Xpeng’s new factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing touts 100 per cent automation for installation of car bodies at its welding workshops, with over 200 robotic arms. Photo: SCMP Xpeng’s new factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing touts 100 per cent automation for installation of car bodies at its welding workshops, with over 200 robotic arms. Photo: SCMP
exclusive | Tesla’s Chinese rival Xpeng fits P7 electric saloon cars with fast-charging, short-range batteries to pass cost savings to customers

  • A fast-charging lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack will be available as an option on the P7 model starting in May, two sources said
  • The LFP batteries, which can go as far as 480km (298 miles) on a single charge, will cost about 20,000 yuan (US$3,000) less

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 1:33am, 3 Mar, 2021

Xpeng’s new factory in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing touts 100 per cent automation for installation of car bodies at its welding workshops, with over 200 robotic arms. Photo: SCMP
