The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. The global pandemic shuttered the Strip, where Las Vegas Sands is the biggest operator. Photo: AFP
With Asia in focus, casino operator Las Vegas Sands sells the Venetian, Sands Expo for US$6.25 billion
- VICI Properties will buy the property and all assets associated with the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo for US$4 billion
- Apollo Global Management will acquire the operations of the Venetian for US$2.25 billion
