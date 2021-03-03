The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. The global pandemic shuttered the Strip, where Las Vegas Sands is the biggest operator. Photo: AFP The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. The global pandemic shuttered the Strip, where Las Vegas Sands is the biggest operator. Photo: AFP
The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada. The global pandemic shuttered the Strip, where Las Vegas Sands is the biggest operator. Photo: AFP
Las Vegas Sands
With Asia in focus, casino operator Las Vegas Sands sells the Venetian, Sands Expo for US$6.25 billion

  • VICI Properties will buy the property and all assets associated with the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo for US$4 billion
  • Apollo Global Management will acquire the operations of the Venetian for US$2.25 billion

Associated Press
Updated: 11:35pm, 3 Mar, 2021

