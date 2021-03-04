Autohome claims to be the largest online car advertising and ‘leads generation service provider’ in revenue terms, with a 30 per cent market share. Photo: WEIBO
Chinese online car-selling platform Autohome targets US$984 million in Hong Kong secondary listing
- The company, which is backed by Ping An Group, is one of several in the technology, media and telecoms sector planning to raise funds in Hong Kong in the first half of the year
- Autohome, whose American depositary receipts (ADRs) are already trading in New York, is selling 30.3 million shares at no more than HK$ 251.8 each
Topic | IPO
