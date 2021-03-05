The shuttered Fendi shop, above, and closed Louis Vuitton store, bottom, in Times Square. Photo: May Tse
Wharf REIC, owner of luxury malls Times Square and Harbour City, reports decline in net profit, projects ‘cloudy’ outlook for 2021
- Company says underlying full-year net profit for 2020 decreased by 23.6 per cent to HK$7.48 billion
- Not alone in dealing with decline in retail and hotels market, ‘but rather it is a problem that the city is facing’, chairman says
Topic | Hong Kong property
The shuttered Fendi shop, above, and closed Louis Vuitton store, bottom, in Times Square. Photo: May Tse