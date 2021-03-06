Illustration: Brian Wang/SCMP
Electric cars may get the chance of a lifetime to replace petrol guzzlers faster as they emerge unscathed in chips shortage
- Global output of petrol-guzzlers may shrink by up to 700,000 vehicles in the first quarter, or 4 per cent of worldwide production, IHS Market said
- Ford slashed its first-quarter roll-out including the bestselling F-150 truck by 20 per cent, while General Motors said extended down time in Kansas, Canada and Mexico until mid-March will erode its 2021 bottom line by between US$1.5 billion and US$2 billion
Topic | Electric cars
