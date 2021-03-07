A Geely manufacturing facility in Ningbo, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s EV war: titans driving revolution in sector spell out challenges and strategies
- China’s consumers want next-generation electrics vehicles to be more intelligent, says Baidu’s Robin Li
- Not just a revolution to improve ourselves, we are joining hands with the right partners to transform the sector, Geely chairman Li Shufu says
Topic | Electric cars
