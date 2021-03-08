WeLab has expanded rapidly in Hong Kong, mainland China and Indonesia, and provides online lending and virtual banking services to 50 million customers. Photo: Facebook
Allianz Group’s digital investment unit acquires undisclosed stake in Hong Kong fintech unicorn WeLab for US$75 million, as it eyes Greater Bay Area opportunities
- Allianz X has made the investment as part of WeLab’s Series C-1 fundraising
- The Hong Kong unicorn will also team up with Allianz’s asset management arm to develop wealth management sales platforms
Topic | Banking & Finance
