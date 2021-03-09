A person charges his vehicle at a Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co. charging station in Beijing, China, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. China, the world’s biggest car market, aims to boost auto sales and add more charging facilities for electric vehicles this year. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Electric vehicles will account for three out of five new cars on China’s roads by 2030, UBS forecasts
- The Swiss bank predicts that 10 years after that, all new cars around the world will be powered by battery packs
- The forecast indicates a faster take-up rate than the Chinese authorities are targeting
Topic | Electric cars
