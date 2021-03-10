Horizons Ventures-backed proptech start-up Doma said it would go public through a merger with SPAC Capitol Investment Corp V in a deal valued at US$3 billion. Photo: Nathan Tsui
Hong Kong’s ‘Superman’ tycoon jumps on the SPAC mania, selling at least three of Horizons Ventures’ fintech units to blank-cheque investors
- Hippo Enterprises, Doma and Bakkt Holdings – all backed by Horizons Ventures – have entered into merger deals with SPACs
- SPACs are expected to spur some US$300 billion in mergers and acquisitions over the next two years, according to a Goldman Sachs estimate
