Commuters wait for a train next to Grab’s transport booking service app advertisements at a train station in Singapore on February 10, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Grab is in talks to go public in an estimated US$40 billion deal, marking the largest blank-cheque acquisition amid the deal making frenzy by global SPACs, sources say
- The deal could value Singapore-based Grab at nearly US$40 billion
- Grab is in talks with Altimeter Capital Management, according to The Wall Street Journal
Topic | IPO
