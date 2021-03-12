Commuters wait for a train next to Grab’s transport booking service app advertisements at a train station in Singapore on February 10, 2016. Photo: Reuters Commuters wait for a train next to Grab’s transport booking service app advertisements at a train station in Singapore on February 10, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Commuters wait for a train next to Grab’s transport booking service app advertisements at a train station in Singapore on February 10, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Grab is in talks to go public in an estimated US$40 billion deal, marking the largest blank-cheque acquisition amid the deal making frenzy by global SPACs, sources say

  • The deal could value Singapore-based Grab at nearly US$40 billion
  • Grab is in talks with Altimeter Capital Management, according to The Wall Street Journal

Reuters
Updated: 11:42am, 12 Mar, 2021

