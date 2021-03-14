New Life hopes to recycle 110,000 plastic personal care bottles in the first year, a target that could rise to 210,000 in 2023. Photo: Tiffany Choi New Life hopes to recycle 110,000 plastic personal care bottles in the first year, a target that could rise to 210,000 in 2023. Photo: Tiffany Choi
New Hong Kong recycling plant a timely boost for ‘closed loop’ waste management, carbon-neutrality goals

  • Can recycle almost all PET bottles that Hong Kong produces, plus a large proportion of HDPE, New Life executive says
  • Plant has sealed a three-year partnership with P&G and Watsons Hong Kong for supply of plastic waste

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Cheryl Heng
Updated: 10:00am, 14 Mar, 2021

